Local martial arts world champions show off their moves

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two local girls are showing off some serious hardware after the Martial Arts World Championships this weekend.
     
Rayna Vallandingham is 14 years old, an 11 time world martial arts champion, and the star of 'Underdog Kids' an anti-bully movie.  Channah Zeitung is Rayna's protege, and became a black belt at age 5. They both toured the globe for PINK BELT, which is for mothers who have breast cancer and have appeared at numerous State fairs. 

Channah and Rayna just came back from ATA World Championships in Little Rock Arkansas and have some medals to show for their work. 

News 8's Dan Cohen talks with the local champs in studio.

For more information on Church's Martial Arts, visit www.churchsmartialarts.com.

