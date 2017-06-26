Getting to know Santiago Cabrera, star of new suspense thriller "Salvation"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's the summer thriller that is already getting a lot of buzz ahead of its debut.

The CBS show called "Salvation" focuses on a small group of people who know that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth.

The show is a suspense thriller that centers on Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, and Darius Tanz, a tech superstar, who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.

Liam and Darius team up to launch a secret project to save the planet.

Monday morning one of the stars of the show Santiago Cabrera, who plays Darius, joined Morning Extra live.

Cabrera was recently part of the critically acclaimed drama series, "Big Little Lies" and can currently be seen in “Transformers: The Last Knight."

"Salvation" on CBS premieres July 12 at 9 p.m.