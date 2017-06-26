Catching up with Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The La Jolla Playhouse continues to make a name for itself in the theater world.

And just recently, the playhouse's world famous director Christopher Ashley won a Tony Award for "Best Director of a Musical" for "Come From Away."



"This extraordinary moment sheds a light on San Diego’s vibrant arts and culture scene," said Ashley. From our immensely talented pool of local artists, to our award-winning arts organizations, to the audiences that support and drive the development of new plays and musicals, there is no city like San Diego to create world-class theatre."

"Come From Away" received 7 Tony Award nominations.

The musical had its world-premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in May 2015, where it won six San Diego Critics’ Circle Awards.

The show went on to Seattle Repertory Theatre, DC’s Ford’s Theatre and Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre, breaking box office records in each city, before opening at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2017.

Christopher Ashley stopped by the Morning Extra studio to talk about his big Tony night win and more.

RELATED COVERAGE