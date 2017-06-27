Pedestrian killed in crash in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian killed in crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash Monday night in El Cajon. 

The crash happened in the 100 block of North Mollision Avenue. 

The victim is believed to be a woman in her sixties. 

The driver remained at the scene and there is no suspicion of DUI. 

Crisis counselors were on the scene to help the victim's distraught family. 

