Woman struck and killed in crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night while crossing an El Cajon street, according to reports from the scene.



The 55-year-old woman was crossing North Mollison Avenue, north of Main Street, when she was struck by the northbound car around 8:45 p.m., The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.



She died before she could be taken to a hospital, El Cajon police Lt. Randy Soulard told the newspaper.



Soulard said the woman, whose name was not released, has been walking with a relative but the family member was not injured.



The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, also was uninjured, The Union-Tribune reported.