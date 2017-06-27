US Navy holds memorial service for 7 sailors killed in crash

The summer season has only been here for a few days, but San Diegans have been fighting off excessive temperatures, wildfires and other heat-related threats for weeks.
A wildfire spread over an open, hilly area near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about 20 acres but posing no structural threats.
The San Diego International Fringe Festival is bringing "11 days of eyeball busting shows" to downtown. The shows range from family friendly to totally uncensored.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.
Can you trust a skinny chef? News 8’s Heather Myers was skeptical until a pair of skinny chefs from Herb & Wood in Little Italy threw down in the studio.
Close to 150,000 children in San Diego County are food insecure, lacking access to timely, healthy meals throughout the day. Access to meals decreases further once school lets out for the summer, so News 8 has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank for the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not food drive to pass on healthy food to families who could use the help.
The U.S. Navy paid tribute on Tuesday to seven sailors who were killed when their destroyer collided with a merchant ship off Japan. The Japan-based 7th Fleet said more than 2,000 sailors and their families attended the ceremony in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.
A woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night while crossing an El Cajon street, according to reports from the scene.
San Diego's tight housing market squeezed renters this spring as the county's apartment vacancy rate plunged to 3.7 percent, down from 5.4 percent last fall, the San Diego County Apartment Association reported Monday.
The North American Soccer League officially announced Monday that an expansion franchise will begin play in San Diego next year and build a privately financed North County stadium.