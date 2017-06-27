Day 2 of preliminary hearing for deported man accused in DUI crash

CHULA VISTA (News 8/CNS) - A preliminary hearing is continued Wednesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.



Constantino Banda Acosta, 38, is charged with hit-and-run causing permanent injury, DUI causing great bodily injury and driving without a license. Federal immigration officials said the defendant has been deported from the United States at least 15 times over the past 15 years, most recently on Jan. 18.



Banda entered a not guilty plea, denying allegations that he was speeding west on Camino de La Plaza about 11:30 p.m. May 6 when he ran a stop sign at Dairy Mart Road and crashed his pickup truck into a Honda sedan, police and prosecutors allege. He fled but was arrested about a half-hour later, police said.



Lennox Lake -- who was sitting in his car seat -- suffered a major head injury and underwent multiple surgeries at Rady Children's Hospital, his grandmother said. Doctors are "cautiously optimistic'' that Lennox will make a full recovery.

Banda's attorney, Juliana Humphrey, said she intends to show that her client was not the driver of the pickup that smashed into the Lake's Honda that night, and that it was in fact his friend, Jorge Adame Ariza, who was in the car with Banda at the time of the crash. Adame took the stand Wednesday to testify against Banda, and was given immunity by the prosecution for his testimony.

On Tuesday, a friend of Banda's wife called to the stand said that prior to the alleged crash Banda got in an argument with her and his wife at a restaurant where he was seen having drinks. The witness said that Banda let the air out of his wife's tires in frustration.



After the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if enough evidence was presented for Banda to stand trial.



Banda faces seven years and eight months in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Christopher Chandler. A spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that if Banda is convicted, the agency will seek deportation at the conclusion of any time served.

