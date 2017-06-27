School's Out, Hunger's Not food drive committed to delivering fresh, nutritious food

Close to 150,000 children in San Diego County are food insecure, lacking access to timely, healthy meals throughout the day.

Access to meals decreases further once school lets out for the summer, so News 8 has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank for the School’s Out, Hunger's Not food drive to pass on healthy food to families who could use the help.

News 8’s Nichelle Medina invited San Diego Food Bank’s President and CEO James Floros, and Nutrition and Wellness Educator Callie Burst to the studio Tuesday to talk about the food drive and the easy ways the community can help.

Contributing is simple and easy. While checking out at your local Albertsons or Vons stores, tell the cashier you would like to donate. A $5 coupon will be added to your total and that money will go toward the food bank’s most requested food items and will be stretched into multiple meals for growing children.

Your money won’t buy families junk food either. The San Diego Food Bank is committed to provided fresh produce and nutritious, shelf-stable food items to keep our youngsters healthy. It distributes over 7 million pounds of fresh produce every year, according to Burst.

Click the links for more information on the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not drive and the San Diego Food Bank.