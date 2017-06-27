Brush Fire Alert: Fire breaks out in Dehesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush Fire Alert: Fire breaks out in Dehesa

DEHESA (CNS) - A wildfire spread over an open, hilly area near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about 20 acres but posing no structural threats.
   
The slow-moving blaze erupted near the intersection of Dehesa and Sloane Canyon roads about 9:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
   
Crews on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to subdue the flames, said Jon Heggie, a fire captain with the state agency. The personnel had the spread of the blaze halted within about 90 minutes.
   
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

