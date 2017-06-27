Refreshing meals just right for the summer months

A wildfire spread over an open, hilly area near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about 25 acres but posing no structural threats.
A replacement for the former Chargers Blood Drive was announced Tuesday by the San Diego Blood Bank.
A Pacific Beach man is asking San Diegans to be on the lookout for his prized possession - a 1958 Buick Special, which was stolen out of his garage.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.
Close to 150,000 children in San Diego County are food insecure, lacking access to timely, healthy meals throughout the day. Access to meals decreases further once school lets out for the summer, so News 8 has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank for the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not food drive to pass on healthy food to families who could use the help.
Can you trust a skinny chef? News 8’s Heather Myers was skeptical until a pair of skinny chefs from Herb & Wood in Little Italy threw down in the studio.
The summer season has only been here for a few days, but San Diegans have been fighting off excessive temperatures, wildfires and other heat-related threats for weeks.
Settlement talks have broken down between the organizers of two pop-culture conventions in California and Utah known for guests’ elaborate costumes, Salt Lake Comic Con officials said Tuesday.
A local restaurant is sharing the ingredients for refreshing summer meals and snacks. Cafe Gratitude is unveiling their seasonal menu next week, but they're giving us a sneak peek now so you can make some new meals at home.