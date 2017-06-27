Head-on collision kills 2 in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.

The fatal crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 28000 block of Lilac Road in Valley Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The names of the victims were not immediately available.

The wreck left the two-lane street closed between Old Castle and Valley Center roads into the late afternoon, the CHP reported.