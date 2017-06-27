San Diego Blood Bank announces replacement for Chargers Blood Drive

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A replacement for the former Chargers Blood Drive was announced Tuesday by the San Diego Blood Bank.
"San Diego Cares: It's in Our Blood" will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Town & Country Convention Center in Mission Valley.
The Chargers Blood Drive was a pre-Thanksgiving community fixture for 38 years, resulting in the donation of more than 74,000 pints of blood. It was by far the biggest annual collection event for the blood bank, and came at a critical time entering the holidays, when the donation rate traditionally dips.
With the Chargers picking up stakes for Los Angeles, a replacement event was needed.
"When the Chargers announced they were leaving, we were immediately contacted by the Padres, the Gulls, the Holiday Bowl, among other community leaders, who have all committed to continuing this iconic San Diego event," said David Wellis, the blood bank's CEO. "In addition, there was a desire to transform it into something that brings together even more of the San Diego community in a new way, while maintaining a local sports theme, and still focusing on the need for blood during the holidays."
Former Chargers placekicker Rolf Benirschke made the announcement at the inaugural Padres Summer Blood Drive, held at Petco Park. Around 300 pints were collected.
It was on Benirschke's behalf that the Chargers Blood Drive was born. When the popular player developed ulcerative colitis and underwent two surgeries that required about 80 pints of blood, team executives called the blood bank and asked if they could collect donations. The next day, about 1,000 fans showed up at the stadium and donated nearly 300 pints of blood.
A wildfire spread over an open, hilly area near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about 25 acres but posing no structural threats.
A replacement for the former Chargers Blood Drive was announced Tuesday by the San Diego Blood Bank.
A Pacific Beach man is asking San Diegans to be on the lookout for his prized possession - a 1958 Buick Special, which was stolen out of his garage.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.
Close to 150,000 children in San Diego County are food insecure, lacking access to timely, healthy meals throughout the day. Access to meals decreases further once school lets out for the summer, so News 8 has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank for the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not food drive to pass on healthy food to families who could use the help.
Close to 150,000 children in San Diego County are food insecure, lacking access to timely, healthy meals throughout the day. Access to meals decreases further once school lets out for the summer, so News 8 has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank for the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not food drive to pass on healthy food to families who could use the help.
Can you trust a skinny chef? News 8’s Heather Myers was skeptical until a pair of skinny chefs from Herb & Wood in Little Italy threw down in the studio.
The summer season has only been here for a few days, but San Diegans have been fighting off excessive temperatures, wildfires and other heat-related threats for weeks.
Settlement talks have broken down between the organizers of two pop-culture conventions in California and Utah known for guests’ elaborate costumes, Salt Lake Comic Con officials said Tuesday.
A local restaurant is sharing the ingredients for refreshing summer meals and snacks. Cafe Gratitude is unveiling their seasonal menu next week, but they're giving us a sneak peek now so you can make some new meals at home.