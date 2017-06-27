Padres host inaugural summer blood drive event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Padres held their first-ever summer blood drive at Petco Park on Tuesday.

The inaugural event included free food, as well as a meet-and-greet with past and present players.

The San Diego Blood Bank also unveiled their newest mobile donation center.

They shared their appreciation for those who came out to help their community.

"We're grateful for people who are coming out today and enjoying the big event, but we're grateful for those donors who come every single day and really make sure San Diego has the blood supply when it's needed," said Michele Corbett of the San Diego Blood Bank.

Donors also received two free tickets to an upcoming home game.

