Mother and son escape mobile home fire in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - A man and his elderly mother escaped a burning mobile home in San Marcos Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on South Rancho Santa Fe Road.
Police say a 96-year-old woman and her son were inside as flames erupted at the Palomar Estates Community.
Firefighters say the man ran out and suffered minor injuries, while his mother was still trapped inside. She was able to get out unharmed.
Neighbors says they're concerned about safety.
"We were trying to call certain people to get his mother help. There was no mattress left and the couch was totally burned with holes, and he still was laying on it." Donna Anastasion said.
The Red Cross is helping the woman and her son with food and shelter.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Almost miraculous how an elderly woman, 96, escaped mobile home fire without her mobile scooter, unharmed. #SanMarcos @CBS8 @TheCWSanDiego pic.twitter.com/KfBQtlgpHx— Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) June 28, 2017
96-year-old woman escaped mobile home fire. Her son is in the hospital. Neighbors and @RedCross help. #SanMarcos @CBS8 @TheCWSanDiego pic.twitter.com/m9WqPfse3M— Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) June 28, 2017
Breaking: woman in 90's and her son in 60's escape mobile home fire in San Marcos. Man hurt. Palomar Estates community. @CBS8 @TheCWSanDiego pic.twitter.com/PX4jQDLuDW— Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) June 28, 2017
