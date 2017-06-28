Swell Soda makes splash in San Diego

San Diego is known for its craft beer scene, but one local business owner is hoping to quench area thirst with another beverage. Craft soda.

Swell Soda owner Brett Burner is pouring cold ones in a variety of flavors, including pomegranate, tangerine, wild blueberry and coffee vanilla cream.

Burner has always been bubbly for soda and loves tasting different craft sodas from regions around the world. Ten years ago he realized his heart had overflown, so he cracked open an at-home operation of his own that has since grown to fill his Spring Valley shop.

News 8’s Heather Myers tasted a few flavors of Swell Soda for herself and they earned two thumbs up.

To score a bottle of your own, visit SwellSoda.com and click “How do I get it?”