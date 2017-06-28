Explore Balboa Park After Dark this summer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Explore Balboa Park After Dark this summer

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Climbing seven flights of stairs just for fun and the view from the top is worth every step! 
     
The California Tower is open for sunset tours at Balboa Park After Dark.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a bird's eye view of San Diego. 

