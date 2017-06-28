Trolley gets special look for new SeaWorld exhibits - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trolley gets special look for new SeaWorld exhibits

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Tentacles took over the trolley Wednesday as an octopus-wrapped car came to life.

The Metro Transit System is diving in with SeaWorld this summer to promote a new attraction called "Ocean Explorer."

Wednesday they unveiled a special look to one of the cars.

Kerri Lane reports from the Imperial Station with more.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.