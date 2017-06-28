Trolley gets special look for new SeaWorld exhibits

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Tentacles took over the trolley Wednesday as an octopus-wrapped car came to life.

The Metro Transit System is diving in with SeaWorld this summer to promote a new attraction called "Ocean Explorer."

Wednesday they unveiled a special look to one of the cars.

Kerri Lane reports from the Imperial Station with more.

TRYING to bust a move with the dancers from @SeaWorld. I think I'll keep my day job! #fail @News8 pic.twitter.com/gLwfg0Q90K — Kerri Lane (@KerriNews8) June 28, 2017

