Fatal shooting of Torrey Pines teen deemed legally justified by DA

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student by San Diego police officers last month was legally justified, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Evidence showed the teenager, who placed the call that brought officers to the school in the early morning hours of May 6, planned the incident that resulted in his death, according to the D.A.'s office.

Two officers shot the teen after he pointed a black pistol at them and ignored repeated orders to drop the weapon. Investigators found a suicide note on the victim.

The District Attorney's Office said after its review that the officers do not bear any criminal liability for their actions.

Because the shooting involved a minor, officials said they will not release the body-worn camera video footage.

"This was a terrible tragedy for the boy's family, friends, classmates, and the community in which he lived," said spokesman Steve Walker of the District Attorney's Office.

"His mother has requested the video not be released to avoid additional suffering and anguish for the family and we are respecting her wishes to maintain her family's privacy," Walker said. "Understandably, she does not want the details of what led up to her son's shooting to be shared with the public. Release of the video and extensive details of the shooting would also undoubtedly cause further trauma to students and teachers at Torrey Pines High School. Seeing video images of the last moments of a 15-year-old boy's life

does not serve a public interest, in this instance."

The District Attorney's Office said it is also concerned that releasing the video might influence other minors, noting suicide rates have increased over the last several years, especially among adolescents and young adults.

