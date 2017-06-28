Rules of recycling and what happens if we cheat? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rules of recycling and what happens if we cheat?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We've all been there, standing at our trash and recycling bins wondering, "is it trash or is it recyclable?"  

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff comes clean about certain trash can transgressions and provides tips for those who need help sorting their items. 

The City of San Diego recycles more than 136 million pounds of trash every year. 

If you'd like to watch the "what goes where" video Jeff mentioned, click here.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

