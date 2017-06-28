Crews gaining ground on Camp Pendleton brush fire

SAN ONOFRE (CNS) - A brush fire that spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, threatening homes, has scorched about 718 acres and is now 20 percent contained.

The blaze was reported about 6:15 p.m. off Cristianitos Road, near the San Mateo Campground, according to Camp Pendleton's Public Affairs Office.

On Wednesday, over 350 military and civilian firefighters, with aircraft making water drops, were working to corral the flames, which had grown to about 400 acres by 8 p.m., officials said.

An animal shelter on Avenida Fabricante was threatened as were some homes on Avenida Pico in San Clemente, but the fire was completely on Camp Pendleton property, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

Around 10:15 p.m., the OCFA reported forward progression of the fire had stopped in each direction except north.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Christianitos Fire Update - 700 acres; 204 FFs on scene; 10 % containment. No evacuations, No injuries reported; Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KXip9StrLw — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 29, 2017

#CristianitosFire still confined to Camp Pendleton with multiple agency still in support. More info released soon. — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 29, 2017

Rough overview of the impacted area currently at 400 acres still on Camp Pendleton. Air/ground crews working throughout the night @OCFA_PIO pic.twitter.com/Hv6GWNAbSS — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 29, 2017

Unified command with #OCFD. Fire still on base not OC. 300 acres. Air assets making good progress. Night drops planned. — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 29, 2017