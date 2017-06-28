Crews gaining ground on Camp Pendleton brush fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews gaining ground on Camp Pendleton brush fire

Posted: Updated:
Cal Fire Cal Fire

SAN ONOFRE (CNS) - A brush fire that spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, threatening homes, has scorched about 718 acres and is now 20 percent contained. 

The blaze was reported about 6:15 p.m. off Cristianitos Road, near the San Mateo Campground, according to Camp Pendleton's Public Affairs Office.

On Wednesday, over 350 military and civilian firefighters, with aircraft making water drops, were working to corral the flames, which had grown to about 400 acres by 8 p.m., officials said.

An animal shelter on Avenida Fabricante was threatened as were some homes on Avenida Pico in San Clemente, but the fire was completely on Camp Pendleton property, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

Around 10:15 p.m., the OCFA reported forward progression of the fire had stopped in each direction except north.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.