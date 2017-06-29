Blown tire sparks brush fire off SR-52 in Tierrasanta - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Blown tire sparks brush fire off SR-52 in Tierrasanta

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fire crews are responding to a small but growing brush fire on the south side of state Route 52 near Santo Road in Tierrasanta.

A blown tire on a vehicle sparked the blaze, which the California Highway Patrol is reporting has burned an area about 1,000 feet by 200 feet.

CHP has issued a Sig-Alert for eastbound state Route 52 and at least one lane is blocked.

Crews from the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department are responding.

