Party starts in San Diego on World Social Media Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It’s easy to harp on all the negative impacts social media has on society, and we often don’t give it enough credit for how it’s revolutionized the way we communicate and gather information.

But just like pancakes, Star Wars, our births and talking like a pirate, social media has an annual day of its own to be celebrated by all across the globe.

Mashable first launched World Social media Day in 2010 as a way to celebrate the digital revolution spinning society into a world of social connectivity. Within a few years, large cities like San Diego and New York City, and even whole states like Arizona declared June 30 as Social Media Day in their respective regions. In 2012, San Diego hosted the largest Social Media Day Meetup worldwide.

Black Friday’s Digital Media Strategist Mari Cimino joined News 8’s Heather Myers to talk about the celebration, and give an expert perspective on some of the phenomenon misnomers.

For more information about the local celebration visit SocialMediaDaySanDiego.com.