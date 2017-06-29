San Diego authorities on lookout for DUI drivers over holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're celebrating this Fourth of July weekend, law enforcement is warning that they will be cracking down on drunk drivers.

Police say they typically see an increase in the number of drunk drivers on our roads during the holiday, which is why they are launching a countywide crack down.

The campaign is called "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. "

"Let the Fourth of July be about the independence of our country, not about the loss of your independence," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan.

All law enforcement agencies have united in an effort to prevent DUI-related deaths and injuries.

A problem, that Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman says, is on the rise.

"Our San Diego Police Officers arrested 37 people for driving while under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend [in 2016]," said Zimmerman.

She also noted there were 12 DUI-related collisions, which was an increase from 9 in 2015.

"Obviously, the numbers are going in the wrong direction and we plan on stopping that," Zimmerman said.

Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is 100 percent preventable.

Every time someone chooses to get behind the wheel while under the influence, they are putting everyone else at risk.

A mangled car was displayed by SDPD as a sober reminder of what can happen when someone makes the wrong decision. With the number of dui fatalities on the rise, police say they will work tirelessly to stop it.

14 people and an unborn baby have died this year on San Diego roads because people have chosen to drink and drive.

Police say we are all aware of what can happen when we drink and drive so it is not about educating people, but rather about asking everyone to make a commitment that you will choose not to do it.