Girls on the Run uses fitness to empower young girls

Girls as young as third grade can run toward the opportunity of a lifetime.

Over a course of 10 weeks they can transform their lives, finding inner strength and testing their limits when it comes to athletics with help from the Girls on the Run group.

Girls on the Run, or GotR, uses running as a tool to teach lessons of fitness, joy and empowerment. Not only do the girls run together, they accomplish goals together which helps them feel stronger and more confident.

“All the relationships I’ve formed are really great,” one young runner said. “You make so many new friendships and you all have a common goal so it’s really great to bond with each other.

GotR has teamed up with fitness and lifestyle apparel company GRACEDBYGRIT to form a team for the fall. Girls grades three through eight can register starting August 1 on GotRSD.org.