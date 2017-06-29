Girls on the Run uses fitness to empower young girls

Military and civilian firefighters worked in concert for a second day Thursday to subdue a wildfire that has blackened hundreds of acres on the grounds of Camp Pendleton and in the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County.
Warning of threats to public safety and national security, the Republican-led House on Thursday approved two bills to crack down on illegal immigration, a key priority for President Donald Trump.
A catalytic converter on a vehicle traveling along eastbound state Route 52 in Tierrasanta Thursday sparked several roadside brush fires that scorched a total of about two acres and caused congestion in the area.
Certified Peaceful Parenting coach Lisa Howe joined News 8's Nichelle Medina and Heather Myers to talk about how we should deal with our little ones in those moments where they get our blood boiling.
Are you familiar with the Women's Premier Soccer League? These athletes make up second highest level of play in the nation for women's soccer.
Are you planning a quick getaway this weekend? Or maybe a summer vacation?
Sometimes packing is the hardest part.
International wardrobe stylist Emma Jane Wellings visited Morning Extra with some "style on the go" tips.
Girls as young as third grade can run toward the opportunity of a lifetime. Over a course of 10 weeks they can transform their lives, finding inner strength and testing their limits when it comes to athletics with help from the Girls on the Run group.
If you're celebrating this Fourth of July weekend, law enforcement is warning that they will be cracking down on drunk drivers.