Oceanside officer who was struck down by hit and run driver shares his story

It's time for John Howard's annual trip to the San Diego County Fair to try his hand at the various games along the Midway.
An Oceanside police officer who was on a routine traffic stop when he was run down by a car and seriously injured shared his story on Thursday with News 8.
The wheels are turning on a new project to catch bike thieves. San Diego Police are using bait bikes to lure in criminals and the project has been a big hit in Pacific Beach.
Canada is getting ready for a big milestone this weekend.
The country is celebrating 150 years of independence on Saturday.
A constable from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stopped by News 8's studios Thursday to help spread the word about Canada Day.
It's observed similar to the Fourth of July here in the states with parades, cook-outs and fireworks.
Military and civilian firefighters worked in concert for a second day Thursday to subdue a wildfire that has blackened hundreds of acres on the grounds of Camp Pendleton and in the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County.
Warning of threats to public safety and national security, the Republican-led House on Thursday approved two bills to crack down on illegal immigration, a key priority for President Donald Trump.
A catalytic converter on a vehicle traveling along eastbound state Route 52 in Tierrasanta Thursday sparked several roadside brush fires that scorched a total of about two acres and caused congestion in the area.