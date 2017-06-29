Oceanside officer who was struck down by hit and run driver shares his story

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) – An Oceanside police officer who was on a routine traffic stop when he was run down by a car and seriously injured shared his story on Thursday with News 8.

Officer Brad Hunter was conducting a traffic stop on Foussat Road at Oceanside Boulevard when a silver Dodge Neon occupied by two men turned onto the street and hit him – deliberately, according to investigators.

“I remember Father’s Day. I remember all the things we did. I remember getting [my] uniform ready, but then my next memory is waking up in [the] ICU,” said Officer Hunter.

Officer Hunter’s leg remains bandaged and now has scars on his hands.

He said he does not remember the crash that caused him the injuries. “I really don’t remember anything.”

According to investigators, 26-year-old Roberto Flores intentionally drove right into officer Hunter – who hit a windshield and fell to the ground.

His injuries were so severe he had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Officer Hunter’s wife, Vanessa, recalls the moment she received the call. “The call was ‘Brad has been hit. You need to get to Scripps.’ I didn’t know whether he had been hit by a car or bullet. I was not sure what he had been hit by,” she said.

Vanessa said “it was probably the longest twenty minutes of life – waiting for him to land in the helicopter.”

She described the moment she saw her husband on the stretcher as a moment of “just deep, deep gratitude he was still with us.”

Medics had to place Officer Hunter in a medically induced coma as he underwent surgery.

Officer Hunter described the moment he was able to hug his wife as “just overwhelming joy.”

The couple said they are now trying to focus on the positive while not dwelling on the man who caused all of Hunter’s injuries.

Officer Hunter admitted it does not bother him that “someone intentionally made a choice to hurt” him.

His wife said it is heartbreaking that “someone would do that to him because he is such an honorable man. The thought someone would intentionally do something, it just broke my heart.”

Officer Hunter said he cannot thank his friends, family and community for all of their support.

A blood drive will be held in his honor on July 7th at the Oceanside Police Department.

Flores was ordered held on $5 million bail and faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted. A readiness conference is scheduled for June 30 and a preliminary hearing for July 6.

