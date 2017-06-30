Act of Kindness: SDPD officer lends a helping hand to elderly man

CARMEL VALLEY (NEWS 8) - An act of kindness in Carmel Valley by a San Diego Police Officer helping an elderly man cross a busy street was caught on camera.

Officer Eric Mallory had no idea Uber driver Jessica Mikkola was watching as he walked a 73-year-old man pushing a wheelchair across Del Mar Heights Road and Landsdale Drive on Wednesday.

"Sitting there kind of grumpy against my window and I see them walking across and it totally changed my day," said Mikkola.

Mikkola said she did not want Officer Mallory's act of kindness to go unnoticed, so she posted the picture on social media.

"I think it is so important right now to highlight the good things you see in your community," she said.

On Friday, News 8 helped reunite Mikkola and Officer Mallory.

Officer Mallory, 33, said there was a language barrier. The elderly man spoke Chinese so both could only use hand gestures to communicate.

"I said 'let's go.' I don't know where we are going, but let's go. He kept gesturing and 'thank you,' 'thank you.' I was like 'I am not leaving you out there,'" he said.

Officer Mallory said he walked with the man for about half a mile and reunited him with his family - who appeared grateful. The San Diego Police Department Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol Unit also responded and followed along.

The unit gave Officer Mallory a ride back to his patrol car.

"I just thought, if that was my grandpa, if that was my loved one or anything, I would want an officer or civilian or anybody to make that he is safe," said Officer Mallory.

Only two years on the force and all in one week, Officer Mallory responded to May's deadly UTC pool party shooting and the Torrey Pines High School student officer-involved-shooting.

"That was chaos. So it was good to see this - it actually made me feel better because there are people who do appreciate," he said.

Mikkola said "it definitely changed her whole day - a good nice gesture."

The elderly man's family said he walks a lot.

Mallory's sergeant said he showed the picture to the squad to encourage them about the positive impact they can make on the community.