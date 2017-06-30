Mayor Faulconer: Comic-Con will remain in San Diego through 2021

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says the city has reached an agreement to keep Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center for three more years until 2021. The prior agreement was set to expire after 2018.

On Friday, Mayor Faulconer, Comic-Con International, The San Diego Convention Center and The San Diego Tourism Authority were all in attendance for that announcement.

San Diegans are eager to know what the future holds for the convention center expansion plan.

Both large and small conventions are threatening to leave San Diego because the facility is too small, which would have a negative impact on the local economy.

Tourism is the city’s third-largest source of revenue and for those who have been to Comic-Con know it's a huge economic engine for San Diego.

