San Diego Humane Society offer free microchips for pets Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society will offer free microchips for pets Friday in advance of Independence Day, when animals often run away in fear of fireworks, and the county of San Diego will provide free microchips at its three locations through the weekend.



Last year, nearly 60 dogs ended up at County Animal Services on the Fourth of July and the first few days after the holiday. The year before, the tally was 67 dogs.



Some pets were quickly reunited with their owners because they were licensed and microchipped.



"Dogs can panic and they'll do anything to escape from the noise,'' said Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa. "That includes digging under, climbing over or even breaking through gates, screens, fences, windows and doors.''



The Humane Society will offer free microchipping Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5500 Gaines St. in San Diego, 3450 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido and 572 Airport Road in Oceanside.



The Humane Society performs animal shelter functions for the cities of Escondido, Oceanside, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.



The county is offering free microchips for dogs at its three locations through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. County animal facilities are located at 5480 Gaines St. in San Diego, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita and 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.



The Humane Society and county animal officials also suggest registering canines with Finding Rover. The free facial recognition app matches dogs' faces with those that have been lost or found.