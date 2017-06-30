Africa Rocks exhibit opens to the public

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Zoo opens its "Africa Rocks" exhibit this weekend.



About 20 African penguins got some new roommates in the exhibit Thursday.



SeaWorld donated a dozen leopard sharks to join the penguins in a 200,000 gallon seawater pool.



But don't worry, these types of sharks are not a threat to the penguins.



This is the first time the zoo has ever displayed sharks. The first phase of the Africa Rocks attraction opens Saturday.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives us a sneak peek.

Watch: Our Ashley Jacobs shows you #AfricaRocks for #zooday San Diego Zoo