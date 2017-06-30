See the Stanley Cup and meet NHL's Ruhwedel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

See the Stanley Cup and meet NHL's Ruhwedel

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Pittsburgh Penguin and former San Diego Ice Arena player is in San Diego with something shiny.
     
It's just the most coveted trophy for hockey players: The Stanley Cup. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Mira Mesa on how you can see it in person and snag an autograph.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.