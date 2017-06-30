Remains of second local sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald crash en route home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a San Diego sailor killed in the collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship off Japan is scheduled to return to San Diego Friday night.

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, was one of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald who died in the June 17 collision with the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal.

Most of the victims were asleep in berths that were flooded in the Japan-based destroyer, which made it back to port. Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, a 23 year old of Chula Vista, also died.

Douglass' remains are scheduled to arrive at Lindbergh Field about 7:15 p.m., and then be taken to El Camino Memorial in Sorrento Valley.

Burial is scheduled for July 7 at the Miramar National Cemetery.

The 2010 graduate of Fallbrook High School was described by his family as "an adventurous young man'' who loved to travel, was a certified scuba diver and a black belt in karate.

He was born in a military hospital in Okinawa and spent many summers in Japan, where he became fluent in Japanese.

Services of Sibayan are set for July 8 at Corpus Christi Parish in Bonita.

