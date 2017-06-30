Helicopter rescues 2 hikers, dog stranded on cliffside at Mission Trails

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two female hikers and a dog were rescued from a steep cliffside in Mission Trails Friday.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter made the rescue along the Father Junipero Serra trail northwest of Cowles Mountain at around 5:20 p.m.

The hikers went off the trail and onto a steep mountain face where they became stranded, unable to ascend or descend to safety. They were able to wedge themselves in a crevice in the rock while they waited for emergency assistance.

SDFD said that both women and the dog were uninjured.