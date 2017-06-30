Helicopter rescues hiker, dog stranded on cliffside at Mission T - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Helicopter rescues hiker, dog stranded on cliffside at Mission Trails

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A female hikers and her dog were rescued from a steep cliffside in Mission Trails Friday.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter made the rescue along the Father Junipero Serra trail northwest of Cowles Mountain at around 5:20 p.m.

How the hiker became stranded on the cliffside is unknown at this time.

