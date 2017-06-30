Students forced to retake AP exams after investigation reveals administrative error

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Students and pearnts at Scripps Ranch high School are outraged after learning students will have to retake advanced placement exams taken months ago.

School officials said at a news conference Friday that administrative errors during the testing nullified students’ results. The school launched an investigation after someone reported an issue on June 7, and found an irregularity in the seating chart.

Students were seated too close together- on 6-foot table instead of mandated 8-foot tables- and they also used privacy partitions during testing which are banned. The school said that they weren’t told about the protocol changes until two days ago.

Around 500 students tested in biology, calculus, English literature, U.S. history and five other subjects will have to take their tests over in July and August.

Many students said that they studied and prepared for their test for months, and once finished, got rid of their notes and other materials. Since school is out, many don’t even have access to text books.

“Our school is touted as being the number one high school in the district and our own counselors that are telling us to read the bold instructions aren’t reading the bold instructions on page 1 themselves,” one frustrated student said.

Though upset, some students say they have no other choice but to retake the tests because they need to pass them for college credit.

Some parents are calling for disciplinary action

“This is ridiculous. I’m just beyond angry, I want to know who’s losing their job over this,” one irate parent said.

According to one school official, there is no evidence that any of the students cheated on their tests.

The school said that once voluntary testing protocol will now be made mandatory, and that there will be new test proctors on site.

Full refunds will be issued to those who don’t retake their tests, and free preparatory sessions led by volunteer teachers will be offered.

The school will host a community meeting on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. at Marshall Middle School in Scripps Ranch.