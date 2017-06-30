Coffee shop customer demands apology after offensive comments printed on receipt

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman is distraught after noticing offensive comments printed on her receipt from a local coffee shop.

The woman, who wished to be identified as Marie, said that baristas at Better Buzz left disrespectful comments printed on her receipt, and suspects they may have purposely out unwanted ingredients in her beverage.

Marie’s Thursday morning buzz was dampened when she noticed the words “I hate these people” typed out along with her drink order.

“I was absolutely shocked. It did sting and it made me feel really really bad,” Marie, who is half black and half Asian, said.

She ordered a coconut mocha latte “less sweet,” decaf with one and a half shots. Her boyfriend ordered a decaf non-fat latte extra hot. To this, the barista rolled her eyes.

When it came time to pay she elected to receive a printed receipt.She went over the receipt and noticed question marks on parts of her order. Her request for lest sweet was noted “Less sweet!!!!!”

“I hate these people because what- Your background? I hate these people because of who you are?” Marie pondered. “It was very general, but at the same time, when you say that- hate is a very strong word.”

Marie confronted the barista and asked her why she wrote the comments.

“She looked at me and said ‘I have no reason. I was just having a bad day.’”

Marie’s been a loyal Better Buzz customer for the better part of three years, mostly getting her coffee from a different location. Her latest interaction has her rethinking her customer loyalty. She’s also hoping for an apology and action from the company.

News 8 reached out to the company and got a response from Better Buzz Operations Manager Jennifer Gordon:

“In 15 years of business we have never had an incident of this nature occur and have no past incidences of such misconduct. This individual employee’s inappropriate behavior is not in line with our company values, we pride ourselves in our inclusiveness and intend to continue to maintain a positive influence in our community.”

Marie said that she came down with a migraine after the incident and has speculated whether or not the barista added caffeine to her decaf order.

Better Buzz said that there is no hidden code in order transcriptions.