Police seek help finding man gone missing while taking out trash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police asked for the public's help Friday in locating a 56-year-old man who went missing while taking the trash out at his San Diego home.

Jorge Luis Merino was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday putting the trash out in front of his home, to which he never returned, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police did not share an exact location of Merino's residence.

Merino has liver cancer and takes medication that alters his mental status, police said. He has wandered off before because of his altered state but has not gone missing for an extended period of time such as this incident, police said.

Merino is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, a blue jacket with a green collar, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Merino's whereabouts was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.