State Treasurer John Chiang brings governor campaign to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State Treasurer John Chiang is scheduled to tour an affordable housing site and meet with Democratic Party activists in San Diego today as part of his campaign for governor.

"California can and must do more to address the growing number of families who will not be able to afford the rent even if development restrictions are eased by state and local governments,'' Chiang wrote in the Los Angeles Daily News last month. "These families -- often headed by working parents in low-wage jobs -- are the growing face of the homelessness crisis in California."

"As our state's chief investment officer, I see the cost of our neglect of housing needs from an economic lens as well as a human one. The credit rating agencies that influence the cost of borrowing for infrastructure projects and schools say the cost of housing is hurting businesses, and our CEOs say a lack of workforce housing is the reason companies like Toyota are moving jobs out of state.

"Without action at the state level to invest in the programs proven to deliver quality, affordable homes that lift families out of poverty, California will only see more economic despair and homelessness.''

California has the highest poverty rate when adjusted for the cost of living among the 50 states and is second when the District of Columbia is included, according to figures released by the Census Bureau.

Chiang is among four Democrats who have announced their candidacies for governor, along with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin.

If elected, Chiang would be the state's first Asian-American governor.

Chiang was elected treasurer in 2014 after two terms as controller. He was first elected to the Board of Equalization in 1998. He began his career as a tax law specialist with the Internal Revenue Service and later was an attorney in the State Controller's Office.

The Republican announced candidates are Rancho Santa Fe venture capitalist John Cox and Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach.