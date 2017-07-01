Strawberry Fire burning 2-3 acres in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are trying to contain a 2 to 3-acre brush fire burning near Old Highway 395 and Mission Road west of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook.

According to Cal Fire, the fire's progress was stopped at around 2:47 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO crews are working a 2 acre vegetation fire in the Rainbow area forward progress has stopped #StrawberryFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 1, 2017

The fire was first reported to Cal Fire at 2:15 p.m.

Cal Fire officials said that no structures are threatened other than structure that was burned in a previous fire.