Strawberry Fire burns 2 acres in Rainbow, knocked down quickly

RAINBOW (CNS) - Cal Fire crews needed about 20 minutes on Saturday to knock down a small brushfire on the far northern border of San Diego County.

The blaze, dubbed the "Strawberry Fire,'' was reported at 2:15 p.m. in the Rainbow area east of Fallbrook and Interstate 15. It scorched an estimated two acres before firefighters had it under control just after 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie said.

Crews were still mopping up at 4:30 p.m. and expected to have 100 percent containment by 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported, Heggie said. No structures were damaged, though flames engulfed the charred ruins of a structure that burned down in the nearly-9,500 acre Rice Fire during the historically destructive 2007 wildfire season.

