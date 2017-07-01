Man crossing street with walker hit and killed in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in the Otay Mesa West area on Friday.

The crash was reported at 10:42 p.m. in the 4300 block of Palm Avenue where arriving officers found the man lying in the street, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

Officers performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Tansey said.

He was wearing all dark colored clothing and used a walker to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a white 2003 GMC Yukon traveling west in the no. 2 lane on Palm Avenue, Tansey said.

The 49-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Yukon remained at the scene. Alcohol or drug impairment were not a factor in the crash, Tansey said.

The pedestrian was determined to be the at-fault party, police said.