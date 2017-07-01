Lifeguards, police on high alert to start city's busiest holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego’s beaches were jam-packed Saturday with locals and out-of-towners celebrating the upcoming holiday.

Several people from hotter regions of the southwest, like Arizona, were in town to beat 110 degree-plus temperatures and take a dip in the Pacific Ocean.

“Our yearly tradition is to come from Phoenix and kind of cool off for a little bit,” Tyler Waite said. “All my kids are kind of beach bums so they love it.”

It was 63 degrees in the water- a little chilly, but welcome for most beach goers.

San Diego’s busiest weekend of the year puts added stress on lifeguards and emergency responders, and agencies are making it a point to stress safety and caution.

Lifeguards say with the added crowds comes more reports and rescues. They’re urging parents to make sure their kids know their cell phone numbers and make note of lifeguard tower numbers in case they get lost in the crowds.

“The goal is to increase our response times should any emergencies happen,” SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala said. “Just because of the sheer volume of people and the amount of traffic, It is good to have the numbers of officers we have on the beach to provide safety keep everyone safe on the beaches this weekend.”

Motorcycles, patrol trucks and beach vehicles will be making the rounds, and a helicopter will be in the air keeping an eye on it all.

Lt. Manansala said that there will be increased patrol units and checkpoints looking for potential DUI drivers throughout town from Saturday until Wednesday.