Deputies investigating car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley

Deputies investigating car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) - San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley.

Deputies arrived to find a light-colored car riddled with bullet holes near Jamacha Road and Gillespie Drive, but found no victim at the scene.

The suspect car is still outstanding, according to a deputy on scene.

