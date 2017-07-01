Motorist injured in possible car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley

A road-rage incident ended with a fiery crash in Lakeside, sparking a blaze that destroyed a business, and deputies responding to the incident pursued a car full of people into El Cajon where a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy and stabbed himself in the neck when deputies barged in, officials said Sunday.
A road-rage incident ended with a fiery crash in Lakeside, sparking a blaze that destroyed a business, and deputies responding to the incident pursued a car full of people into El Cajon where a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy and stabbed himself in the neck when deputies barged in, officials said Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to remain fairly stable through the weekend, at or below average, before a warming spell begins early in the week and past the Fourth of July.
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley.
An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.
Thousands of San Diegans flocked to Oceanside on Saturday to celebrate at the city’s annual Independence Day Parade.
Firefighters are trying to contain a 2 to 3-acre brush fire burning near Old Highway 395 and Mission Road west of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook.
San Diego’s beaches were jam-packed Saturday with locals and out-of-towners celebrating the upcoming holiday.
State Treasurer John Chiang is scheduled to tour an affordable housing site and meet with Democratic Party activists in San Diego today as part of his campaign for governor.
Authorities have identified the Oceanside couple in their 80s who were killed this week in a head-on collision with a woman suspected of driving while high.