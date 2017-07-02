Man attempts to rob market in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.

The night manager at the Vons, 1702 Garnet Ave., was walking back to the main store after closing the gas station in the parking lot across street when he was approached from behind by the gunman just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The gunman demanded that he hand over the money bag, said Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The manager, who was holding the walkie-talkie, the keys and the black accordion folder, turned around and saw the suspect holding a black handgun, Tansey said. The suspect took the items from the manager and ran to a waiting, two-door silver Nissan sedan.

The suspect got into the passenger seat and the sedan fled westbound on Garnet Avenue.

The suspect was described as a man in his early 30s, about 5-foot, 8-inches tall weighing 170 pounds with a slight beard and wearing a black jacket.

The San Diego Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.