Hometown hero Adrian Gonzalez comes back for a good cause

Hometown hero Adrian Gonzalez comes back for a good cause

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Major League Baseball star Adrian Gonzalez was born in San Diego, and although his career has taken him from coast to coast - something keeps bringing him back to his roots.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff catches up with a hometown hero as he participates in his annual Gonzalez Scholars Give Back volunteer event at the San Diego Food Bank.

