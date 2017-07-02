Man arrested for improperly touching females at Chula Vista waterpark

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — A man was arrested Thursday at SeaWorld's Aquatica San Diego for improperly touching females and assaulting a security guard at the waterpark, Chula Vista Police Department said Sunday.

According to Lt. John Autolino, officers were dispatched to the waterpark, located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista, just before 5 p.m. in reference to a male subject who was being detained by the park's onsite security.

"When officers arrived they determined the detained subject, Sergio Santos, 25 years old, improperly touched two female victims while they were swimming inside the waterpark," said Autolino.

Santos also reportedly tried to flee the park, assaulting an Aquatica security guard in the process.

Santos was booked in San Diego County jail on multiple charges.

Details on the female victims and their ages have not been released.

Aquatica San Diego released a statement on the incident to News 8 which reads:

The safety of our guests and employees is, and will always be, our top priority. We ensure that our security posture is structured to ensure safe and enjoyable visits to our park. Aquatica officials continue to cooperate fully with the Chula Vista police department in this matter.

A park official also reported the security guard that was assaulted is fine and was able to return to work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.