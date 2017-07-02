Stingray Safety: Tips for a happy holiday weekend at the beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stingray Safety: Tips for a happy holiday weekend at the beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From out on the roads to out on the water, local first-responders want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend.

Sunday lifeguards took to Twitter to remind beachgoers about stingray safety.

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from La Jolla Shores with their advice. 

Lifeguards were also busy throughout the weekend with rescues and providing medical aid.

The numbers for Saturday and Sunday at all beaches in the San Diego Lifeguards' jurisdiction were:
 
131 medical aids
153 rescues

According to lifeguards those numbers don't include the contacts they made with the public throughout the weekend. They say lifeguards also routinely engage the public and offer advice and safety information in order to prevent problems or injuries. They also help by providing directions, surf and water information. 

