Crews battle brush fire along I-15 in Murphy Canyon

Firefighters respond to a small brush fire along I-15 north near Friars Road in Murphy Canyon Monday morning.
A man was arrested Thursday at SeaWorld's Aquatica San Diego for improperly touching females and assaulting a security guard at the waterpark, Chula Vista Police Department said Sunday.
A road-rage incident ended with a fiery crash in Lakeside, sparking a blaze that destroyed a business, and deputies responding to the incident pursued a car full of people into El Cajon where a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy and stabbed himself in the neck when deputies barged in, officials said Sunday.
The weather will start warming up Monday around the county heading toward the July Fourth holiday though the highest temperatures aren't expected until the end of the week when the mountains and deserts could also see thunderstorms.
San Diego police operating a DUI checkpoint arrested eight drivers suspected of drunk driving late Saturday and early Sunday in Mission Beach, while California Highway Patrol officers made 37 drunk driving arrests in the first 36 hours of the holiday weekend.
From out on the roads to out on the water, local first-responders want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend.
Hotter than average temperatures, fewer summer storms than normal and an abundance of fuel created by California's wet winter will result in an above-average possibility of large wildfires this summer and fall in much of San Diego County, a new report said.
About 2,000 protesters calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump began marching just before noon Sunday near downtown.