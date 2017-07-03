Crews battle brush fire along I-15 in Murphy Canyon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters respond to a small brush fire along I-15 north near Friars Road in Murphy Canyon Monday morning.



The call came in at about 7:30 a.m. for a fire at Friars Road and the I-15 Freeway, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was threatening nearby La Mirage apartment complex, near the 8 freeway.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.