Small brush fire broke out along I-15 in Murphy Canyon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fire crews worked quickly on the ground and in the air Monday to contain a small brush fire that broke out off Interstate 15 in the Murphy Canyon area.



The two-acre vegetation fire, which began about 7:45 a.m., did not damage any structures or cause any injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The blaze erupted off the eastbound side of the freeway near Friars Road, and crews stopped its forward progress in about 30 minutes.



The fire scorched the hillside next to the freeway and posed some threat to the condominiums at the top of the hill, but water drops by aerial crews helped halt the fire's progression toward those homes, Munoz said. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.



The far right lane of northbound I-15 was closed for several hours as crews battled the flames from the ground, and Caltrans reported single-digit speeds on the freeway approaching the blaze from the south.



SDFRD firefighters, with help from Cal Fire crews, were still on scene about 10:30 a.m. working to ensure the blaze was completely contained.