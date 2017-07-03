Small brush fire broke out along I-15 in Murphy Canyon

A big rig overturned Monday, closing the main highway between Ramona and Julian in eastern San Diego County.
Amanda Plante has used her love for animals to both save them and share the message of conservation.
From out on the roads to out on the water, local first-responders want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) welcomed America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the USS Midway Museum Monday.
Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses, trains and trolleys will operate on regular weekday schedules Monday, for the most part, according to the public transportation agencies.
After making 22 drunken driving arrests in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made just 25 more DUI arrests in the following 48 hours, authorities said Monday.
Fire crews worked quickly on the ground and in the air Monday to contain a small brush fire that broke out off Interstate 15 in the Murphy Canyon area.
Hotter than average temperatures, fewer summer storms than normal and an abundance of fuel created by California's wet winter will result in an above average possibility of large wildfires this summer and fall in much of San Diego County, a new report said.