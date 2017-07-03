Overturned big rig prompts shut down on Highway 78 near Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - A big rig overturned Monday, closing the main highway between Ramona and Julian in eastern San Diego County.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at State Route 78 and Ramona Trails Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was routed down Third Street in Ramona to the Old Julian Highway until the truck was cleared away. About 10-15 gallons of hydraulic fluid also was cleaned up.

State Route 79 from Interstate 8 was used as an alternate to reach Julian. No other vehicles were involved.

The extent of any injuries wasn't immediately clear, according to the CHP.

The road is heavily traveled on weekends and holiday periods by outdoors enthusiasts.